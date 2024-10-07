Poteet High School delayed start due to shooting in area, police say

Mesquite Police responded to an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

During a press conference Mesquite PD said no one was injuried in the shooting and the person involved was taken into custody.

There is no longer an active threat in the area and Poteet High School and J.C. Austin Elementary School will start at 10 a.m.

Police confirmed that the shooting did not involve the high school and the delay was a precaution.

Parents of students at J.C. Austin Elementary School recived an email Monday about a dealyed start. The start of school would be about 10 a.m. due to police activity in the area, according to the email.

In a post on X, police asked people to avoid the area Monday morning.