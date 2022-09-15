Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockdowns at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland has prompted a lockdown at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon.

From Texas Sky Ranger, Garland officers were seen working in a taped-off area at a Sonic drive-in adjacent to South Garland High School.

Police confirmed to NBC 5 that one person had been shot and taken to a hospital. The person's condition is not known.

Officials have not released any further details in the investigation or said what may have led to the shooting.

No arrests have been announced and no suspects have been identified.

Garland ISD issued a statement on Twitter saying several campuses were locked down while the police activity was underway.

"Parents, please be advised that several of our GISD campuses are currently on Secure due to police activity in the surrounding areas. All students and staff are safe. Please anticipate delays during dismissal. Thank you for your cooperation," the district said.