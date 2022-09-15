Garland ISD

Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockdowns at Several Schools

Police investigate a shooting at a restaurant adjacent to South Garland High School

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland has prompted a lockdown at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon.

From Texas Sky Ranger, Garland officers were seen working in a taped-off area at a Sonic drive-in adjacent to South Garland High School.

Police confirmed to NBC 5 that one person had been shot and taken to a hospital. The person's condition is not known.

Officials have not released any further details in the investigation or said what may have led to the shooting.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

No arrests have been announced and no suspects have been identified.

Garland ISD issued a statement on Twitter saying several campuses were locked down while the police activity was underway.

"Parents, please be advised that several of our GISD campuses are currently on Secure due to police activity in the surrounding areas. All students and staff are safe. Please anticipate delays during dismissal. Thank you for your cooperation," the district said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

dallas homicide 1 hour ago

Jury Deliberating in Murder Trial of Former NBA Player Andre Emmett

Recalls 1 hour ago

Starbucks Recalling Espresso Drink Sold in Texas Stores Over ‘Possible Metal Fragments'

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Garland ISDGarlandGarland police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us