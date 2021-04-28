Denton

Shooting on I-35E in Denton Under Investigation, Possible Shooter in Custody

The northbound lanes of Interstate 35E in Denton were shut down Wednesday afternoon as police investigated a shooting and searched for a gunman.

The shooting happened on the highway near McCormick Street.

As of 3:40 p.m., police said the main lanes of the highway are slowly starting to reopen.

Denton police also said Dallas police had detained the possible shooter, but officers are still investigating.

He is described as a Hispanic male, possibly in his early 20s, last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and one white shoe.

Officers did find one person shot at the scene. They were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available. Refresh this page often for the latest updates.

