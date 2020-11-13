Shooting of Another Dallas Rap Artist Raises Questions for Police

The shooting of another Dallas rap artist Thursday night had police on Friday ruling out connections to the murder of a different rap artist Wednesday.

Three victims who were wounded in the Thursday night shooting north of downtown Dallas all took themselves to hospitals. They left behind a vehicle that was riddled with bullets and a building with broken windows in the 4200 block of Central Expressway around 9 p.m. Thursday.

It is the office of Dentist Jerret Rosenborough, who wears scrubs on his dentistry website. On his Instagram page, where he calls himself “Dr. Rose,” he wears different clothes and has video clips of hip-hop music. The Instagram page has 154,000 followers.

Gunfire on Wednesday ended the life of full-time rapper Mo3 south of downtown on Interstate 35-E. Family and friends knew the victim as Melvin Noble.

Police said the 28-year old victim got out of his car on the freeway and tried to run away from his attacker but was shot to death on the highway.

Noble's manager Brandon Rainwater blamed jealousy for the murder and said social media posts about the shooting should help provide clues for police about who was responsible.

Friday, Rainwater said he did not believe the two shootings are related. A police spokesman said detectives also believed there was not a connection, aside from bullets and rap music.

Both cases remained under investigation. There had been no arrests as of Friday afternoon.

A candle light vigil was held Friday evening for Mo3.