Shooting near Prairie View A&M left at least 7 people injured

A shooting at a trail ride event near Prairie View A&M left multiple people injured Sunday night.

At least seven people were injured after gunfire occurred, according to an article from KPRC, an NBC affiliate in Houston.

The trail ride event was not a PVAMU event, but it was approved by the County Judge according to a Facebook post by Waller Co. Sheriff's Office.

Five Life Flight helicopters were called to transport the victims from the pasture on FM 362 and Cameron Rd. Their condition is unknown according to KPRC's article.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

People attending the event were evacuated by the Waller County Sheriff's Office. No other information has been released by the Sherrif's Office at this time.

An estimated 1,000 people were in attendance at the event, according to KPRC's article.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.