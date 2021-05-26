Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized in Arlington: PD

Multiple fatalities are being reported following a shooting in East Arlington Wednesday morning, police say.

According to an Arlington police spokesman, three people have died in a shooting in the 2400 block of Windshift Drive, near the intersection of Texas 360 and East Arkansas Lane.

One person is hospitalized in critical condition, the spokesman said.

The spokesman noted the details on the shooting are preliminary and an investigation is underway.

The spokesman said more details will be made available later Wednesday.

