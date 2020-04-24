Officer-Involved Shooting Investigated Outside Buc-ee’s in Denton

Law enforcement officers with several agencies are investigating an officer-involved shooting outside the Buc-ee's gas station in Denton Friday morning.

While little has been confirmed by investigators, officials told NBC 5 one person was shot outside the store along the 5000 block of East S Interstate 35 and taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident, officials said.

From Texas Sky Ranger, Denton police and deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office can be seen investigating two areas bound by crime scene tape -- one near the sidewalk at the front of the store and another near some gas pumps.

NBC 5 News

A large number of evidence markers, at least seven, were seen on the ground. The markers are frequently used to indicate where shell casings fell in a shooting.

A witness to the shooting told NBC 5 he was standing near the car wash when he heard someone yell, "hands up!" followed by three loud pops. The witness said one person was loaded onto a stretcher and put into an ambulance.

From photos shared with NBC 5, police vehicles can be seen surrounding another vehicle parked in front of the store.

The witness told NBC 5 that U.S. Marshals were at the scene along with officers from the Denton Police Department and Denton County Sheriff's Office.

An officials statement about the investigation or the incident has not yet been released, though the Denton police did tweet about the shooting.

INFORMATION ONLY | The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an officer involved shooting in the 5000 block of S. I-35E. No deputies have reportedly been injured. Any media inquiries can be directed to the Sheriff’s Office. Please avoid the area if possible. — Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) April 24, 2020

NBC 5's Don Peritz contributed to this report.