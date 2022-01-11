Live Video: 1 Killed in Keene Mobile Home Park Shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a mobile home park in Keene Tuesday afternoon.

At least one person has been fatally shot at the community near Alaska and Texas streets.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Officials have not yet been able to confirm a lot of information, including if more than one person has been shot, what led to the shooting, and whether anyone is in custody.

The victim's identity and condition are not yet confirmed.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.