keene

Live Video: 1 Killed in Keene Mobile Home Park Shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a mobile home park in Keene Tuesday afternoon.

At least one person has been fatally shot at the community near Alaska and Texas streets.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Officials have not yet been able to confirm a lot of information, including if more than one person has been shot, what led to the shooting, and whether anyone is in custody.

The victim's identity and condition are not yet confirmed.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22, 2021

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

Cowboys 12 mins ago

Cowboys-49ers Playoff Matchup Could Bring Boost of Business for Arlington

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

This article tagged under:

keeneJohnson County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us