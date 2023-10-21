Shooting in Far North Dallas leaves 1 dead, another critically injured

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Far North Dallas left a man dead and another person fighting for their life Friday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 9:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 13000 block of Esperanza Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 27-year-old Thomas Tycion Burns lying in the street and suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also found another victim who had been shot.

Burns died at the scene from his injury, and the other victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Conklin at 214-671-3584 or Joshua.conklin@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information given to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.