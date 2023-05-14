Shooting in East Dallas Leaves Bystander Dead Ahead of Mother's Day, Family Grieving

Family and friends are grieving the death of a woman shot dead Saturday in Dallas after being caught in the crossfire at an intersection in East Dallas.

Police say the shooting happened just after 4:00 in the afternoon in the 2100 Block of North Masters Drive and Bruton Road.

Dallas Police said occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving eastbound on Bruton Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed four people were shot and taken to local nearby hospitals.

Dallas Police say 39-year-old Ana Moreno died as a bystander. Moreno’s family members told NBC 5 she was on her way to go shopping for a prom dress with her daughter.

The three others with gunshot wounds are unidentified males – police said they are currently in critical condition. Police have not released information about potential suspects or vehicles involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or by email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.