Shooting in Dallas on Christmas Day leaves 1 dead, another in custody

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Dallas left a person dead and another in police custody on Christmas Day.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 2:30 p.m. Monday about a shooting in the 2700 block of Lenway Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department responded to the scene to help the victim, but the individual died.

Dallas Police said they do have a person in custody in connection with the shooting. Authorities did not release any details regarding the identity of the victim or the suspect.