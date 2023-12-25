Shooting in Dallas on Christmas Day leaves 1 dead, another in custody

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Dallas left a person dead and another in police custody on Christmas Day.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 2:30 p.m. Monday about a shooting in the 2700 block of Lenway Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department responded to the scene to help the victim, but the individual died.
Dallas Police said they do have a person in custody in connection with the shooting. Authorities did not release any details regarding the identity of the victim or the suspect.
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.