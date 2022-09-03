Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say.

At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Dallas police, it was discovered that the actual shooting happened in the 2800 block of Clover Street.

The man was transported to the hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue where he died.

The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin notification.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at (214) 671-4096 or by email at emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers Information

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.