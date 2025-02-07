A driver stopped at a Forney middle school for help after two people were shot in a nearby neighborhood Friday afternoon. Two people are now in custody, officials say.

Just after 2 p.m., a shooting with two victims was reported at 1050 Windmill Farms Boulevard. That's the address for Brown Middle School in the Forney ISD.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When NBC 5's Texas Sky Ranger arrived over the school at about 2:30 p.m., a person on a stretcher was being loaded onto an air ambulance that landed in the school's pickup lanes. Outside the entrance to the school, a stopped white sedan was surrounded by crime scene tape with several law enforcement vehicles nearby.

The Forney Independent School District told NBC 5 that all students and staff were safe inside the school. The district said the driver stopped at the school for help and that whatever led to the violence that injured two people had occurred off campus.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people had been shot but didn't know their conditions. They also said that two people were in custody, though they didn't elaborate further or say what led to the gunfire.

NBC 5 News Reports of a shooting investigated outside Brown Middle School in Forney, Texas, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

The Forney ISD told NBC 5 that North Forney, Brown Middle School, Smith Intermediate, Dewberry Elementary, Blackburn Elementary and Forney Learning Academy were placed in a "secure" status Friday afternoon. At 3 p.m., the district told NBC 5 that all schools except Brown Middle School would be released as usual. At 3:30 p.m., the district said parents of students at Brown Middle School could pick up their children early at the stadium and that they should enter the parking lot off Windmill Farms Boulevard. Walkers will be released as normal at 4 p.m.

Roads near the middle school have temporarily been closed to traffic.

On Dec. 20, 2024, five people were injured in the same neighborhood after a fight broke out among high school students. During efforts to de-escalate the situation, an officer’s weapon discharged, striking the street. Shrapnel from the impact injured a Kaufman County deputy, a Forney ISD officer, and three juveniles, according to the sheriff’s office.