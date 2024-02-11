Fort Worth

Shooting at Fort Worth business leaves 3 injured, police investigating

By NBCDFW Staff

One person is fighting for their life, and two other people are hospitalized following a shooting at a business in Fort Worth late Saturday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of Hemphill Street just after 11 p.m. after reports of a man being shot in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All the victims were taken to a local hospital.

Fort Worth Police said one of the victims is in critical condition, and the two other victims are expected to survive their injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and police have not revealed any details about the gunman's identity or description.

The shooting is still under investigation.

