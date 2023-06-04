Shooter Opens Fire on Parked Car with Children Inside in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale police are searching for at least two suspects after a woman was fatally shot and four other victims were injured including three children.

"I heard about 7 rounds came outside to come and get her (as she motions to her young daughter) and then I saw one of the men who was injured hobbled over there where the cones are and I saw the owner of the home owner him," said a woman who lives near the building where the shooting happened.

She said her young daughter was outside playing, and that she has played with the kids who were injured in the past.

"It was a moment of panic, you never know which way it was coming," said the woman about the gunshots.

During a press conference, officers with the the Sunnyvale Police Department say they responded to a weapon disturbance call around 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Riverstone Trail Townhomes located at 201 Planters Rd.

According to Sunnyvale Interim Police Chief Bill Vegas, two suspects, a male and a female, followed the victims' car into a parking lot and as the victims were sitting in their vehicle, a suspect approached them and immediately began opening fire.

Investigators roped off the area with crime scene tape, but the windows of the white sedan that was shot at was riddled with bullets.

"I've been in the business for 33 years, and it's never an easy scene to walk up on to walk up on a scene where there's been five people shot, three children is pretty horrific," said Vegas who said they are rarely called to the apartments and described the area as safe. "We're here and we're going to make sure that we find out who is responsible."

Police said one woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was transported to Baylor Medical Center and three children, between the ages of eight and ten, were transported to Medical City Dallas with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects remain at large and Sunnyvale police say they are working with the City of Mesquite to investigate. The suspects are believed to be driving a black Toyota Camry.

"We don't know where they are. We do know that they are armed. We do know that they are capable of shooting. So there is a definite threat, but we don't know too much about the suspects," said Vegas.

He said the crime scene unit from Mesquite Police was also helping them in the investigation as they worked through the night to collect evidence.

Neighbors who live at the townhomes said its very quiet and they've never experienced anything like this in the past.

"Stuff like this doesn't really happen over here, people not getting shot over here, it's Sunnyvale, nothing really happens," said Cerria Traylor who lives at the complex. "It hurts me because life is precious, I love life, like life is beautify to me, and for it to be gone like it kind of crazy."

"This is very shocking. This is Sunnyvale, it's very quiet. Sunnyvale is very safe We've very seldom received calls in the apartments. We have a good working relationship with a lot of people that live in the apartments. We don't have this kind of violence that occurs. So I would say generally it's pretty safe. This is kind of a random, something that we don't normally experience," said the chief.

