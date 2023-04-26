‘She's a Fighter,' Officer Shot Through the Eye Sues Police Training Company

A Sansom Park police officer shot during an active shooter exercise is now suing the company behind the training.

Nearly six months after Officer Lina Mino was shot in the face, her attorney said she continues to recover emotionally and physically.

“She’s fighting. She’s a fighter,” said attorney Frank Branson. “The bullet entered her eye, went into her brain and out near her ear so she’s had significant damage. She’s got a good attitude and she’s working at it but it’s an uphill battle.”

It was November when Mino and others from around Tarrant County gathered on a Saturday to train for an active shooter scenario. A fellow officer shot Mino during the exercise.

Shortly after authorities told reporters live ammunition was not supposed to be involved in the training.

Mino is now suing the company behind the exercise, Texas Police Trainers LLC and CEO Janice M. Washington.

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence and said the company failed to assure everyone was unarmed, allowed live ammunition and failed to perform safety checks.

Neither Texas Police Trainers nor Washington have responded to the lawsuit or responded to NBC 5’s request for comment.

“It just should have never have happened. It’s inexcusable to have live ammunition at a police training system,” Branson said. “Think of all the police officers who rely on this. They go to it to improve their ability to protect us."

Branson said they are filing the lawsuit to prevent something like this from happening in the future and to compensate Mino for her injuries.

LINA MINO V. TEXAS POLICE TRAINERS