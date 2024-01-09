Sheriff's office looking for man they say vandalized Tarrant County Courthouse

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man they say threw a rock through a window of the old Tarrant County courthouse.

The sheriff's department shared surveillance video they said showed a man walk up the west steps of the courthouse and throw a rock at the door just after midnight Monday.

From the video, it appears the person was holding a red box and a cigarette in his left hand and the object is thrown with his right hand.

According to the sheriff's office, a window on the door of the 1895 Courthouse was broken.

The sheriff's office described the man as Black, wearing a red hat, black jacket, black pants, and black boots.

Investigators did not release any other video that may have shown where the man came from or what direction he went after leaving the courthouse.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Detective Soria at 817-884-1271 or by email at TASoria@tarrantcountytx.gov.