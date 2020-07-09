Sheriff's Deputy, Police Officer Injured in Parker County Shooting

At least one person was found dead overnight Friday inside of a home that caught on fire at the end of an hours-long standoff in rural Parker County, near Reno.

Three law enforcement officers were shot when an unidentified suspect, accused of threatening others, opened fire on them as the approached the home, just west of Harris Road, between Miller Road and E. Barry Street, police said.

The shooting happened when officers were called to a home Thursday night in Reno, Police Chief Tony Simmons said in an emailed statement.

A woman called 911 to report that her son had a gun and was threatening to shoot people at the home, Chief Simmons said.

That 911 call brought law enforcement officers from at least three organizations to the scene - Reno Police, Springtown Police, and the Parker County Sheriff's Department.

A Parker County sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times and taken to a Fort Worth hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

The Reno police officer was treated for an injury and released, authorities said. A third law enforcement officer's TASER holster was grazed by a bullet.

"What goes through your mind when you hear that one of your officers has been shot? It's, you work with these guys day in and day out. Of course you're going to respond as quickly as you can," Chief Simmons said. "We got lucky this time. The world is a dangerous place. This could have turned out a lot different for those officers if things had been just a slight bit different."

Officers found a body inside the home, but it was too badly burned for officers to identify, Chief Simmons said.

The shooting scene is considered to be an active crime scene.The location is north of Texas 199 and west of Eagle Mountain Lake. Reno is about 22 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

NBC 5's Scott Gordon contributed to this report.