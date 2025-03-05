Tarrant County Sheriff's son arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor, Arlington Police say

The son of Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn was arrested in Arlington Monday night.

Arlington Police responded to a 911 call at about 4:45 p.m. from an underage girl who said a man was making sexually explicit comments to her and following her around a business in the 100 block of S. Bowen Road, according to a report from Arlington PD.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The girl was able to provide a good description of the man and an officer was able to find a man who matched that description along Bowen Road, Arlington Police say.

Officers say they briefly spoke with the man identifying him as 20-year-old William Waybourn.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

When officers attempted to detain Waybourn and place him in a police vehicle he became upset and resisted. An officer's arm was injured during the scuffle, according to the report.

Further investigation led to the arrest and booking of Waybourn in the Arlington Jail on one count of Solicitation of a Person Under 18 Years of Age, one count of Resisting Arrest, and one count of Assault on a Peace Officer. According to Arlington PD records he posted bond Tuesday morning.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday saying Sheriff Waybourn is disappointed in the choices his son made but has taught his children the consequences of those actions.

William is one of eight adopted children. He is developmentally challenged and faces life with Fetal-Alcohol Syndrome, according to the statement.

“To those who are considering adoption, please do not let this situation scare you away from that noble plan. Advocating for children through adoption can bring blessings to both you and the children. This is a speed bump in the road of our journey, and we will all come out on the other side,” said Sheriff Waybourn.

These cases will be processed by Arlington PD and submitted to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing.