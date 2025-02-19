Shelters open in North Texas ahead of frigid weather

With the low DFW dropping to just 17 degrees and a wind chill hovering around zero, warming shelters have opened their doors to help those without a place to stay.

The Salvation Army of North Texas opened six shelters in Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant Counties. At the shelter in Garland off West Avenue D, Sargeant Bernard Tolan said volunteers moved quickly to transform the gym into a place for people to sleep.

“At Christmastime, it becomes our Angel tree headquarters. During this time of year, it begins to be a hub to be able to make a difference in the lives of people by giving them a warm place for them, their fur babies,” Tolan said.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, some 75 cots were out, but Tolan said they could expand to about 150 cots if needed. He said volunteers in groups of six work and rotate shifts to ensure operations run smoothly.

In Dallas, Pastor Wayne Walker of Our Calling said the partnership between the City of Dallas, Austin Street Center, and Our Calling Continues. He said this year they will have provided more inclement weather shelter in one year than any other year prior.

Meeting the demand comes with its challenges. Providing a warm place to sleep is one thing, but supplies are another. Walker said there’s a great need this week for blankets and adult clothing such as sweatpants.

“We never thought we’d need this much. You go through your standby supplies, then the backup supplies, now we’re looking around going, ‘hey the shelves are bare,’” he said.

They have the capacity for some 900 people at the main fair park shelter. A secondary building nearby, also on the fairgrounds, stands at the ready. Walker said he anticipates a swell in numbers over the next 24 hours.

“Those individuals that we’ve been to their encampment a few times and they’re like, ‘No, I got it, I’m good.’ Well, they’ve run out of firewood and that case of water is frozen solid that someone gave them, and now they’re going to want to come in,” Walker said.

To donate to The Salvation Army of North Texas visit https://salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/warming-shelters

To donate to Our Calling visit https://www.ourcalling.org/

Supplies can also be dropped off in person at 1702 S Cesar Chavez Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215