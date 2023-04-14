A Dallas-based nonprofit providing temporary housing to dozens of homeless LGBTQ youth was itself in need of some TLC.

Fortunately, North Texas companies big and small stepped in to help.

“Days like this, I feel we won’t lose another young adult,” said Tamika Perry, the CEO of Dallas Hope Charities.

Friday’s unveiling has been years in the making.

The charity’s house, located in an undisclosed part of Dallas, has been home to homeless youth in the LGBTQ community. People, ages 18 to 24, who have faced rejection at home.

Most say they were kicked out after ‘coming out’ as LGBTQ, only to be targeted on the streets and in traditional homeless shelters by other people who are homeless.

“They’re left a without a support system, without a safe, stable place to call home,” said Doug Whittemore, Senior Vice President and Operations Executive at U.S. Bank. “They are kids!”

Dallas Hope Charities, the first organization of its kind in Dallas County, provides these youths with food, resources and transitional housing for one year.

The nonprofit purchased a house in 2020 that needed mending.

Fortunately, three long-term partners have stepped in to restore the home including Dwell with Dignity, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA and U.S. Bank.

The trio sponsored projects around the home enlisting property services company MCS and landscaping company SHINEscapes.

A press release stated:

The beds were broken, blinds were taped up, there were leaks, structural issues, and more.

Through the support of three long-time partners, the Center has received a complete makeover inside and out.

The Center is the first participant in U.S. Bank's Home Pride campaign, which focused on the Center's exterior and interior construction. Exterior improvements include landscaping, painting, energy-efficient windows, a backyard privacy fence, and a backyard patio. The foundation was corrected to avoid any further settling issues. Internally, overhead lighting was installed, along with a fresh coat of paint to brighten up the space. Additionally, the kitchen was remodeled with energy-efficient appliances, and dual laundry washers and dryers were added to accommodate the number of residents.

Dwell with Dignity, working with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA, tackled the interior design of every space throughout the Center. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA's focus on building long-term, multi-faceted, and meaningful relationships with nonprofits in their local communities inspired the interior project to leverage the skills of Dwell with Dignity that benefits the residents of the Dallas Hope Center. These efforts focused on making the Center feel like home by including residents' feedback on everything from window treatments to kitchen towels.

In alignment with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA's emphasis on building sustainable communities, Center residents will also have the opportunity to "shop" an area set up for them to stock with items, allowing them to choose their bedding and other features, creating a room and space that fits their unique personalities. Volunteers from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA have partnered with the Dwell with Dignity team to implement the design in the days leading up to the unveiling.

There are currently 300 people on the charity’s wait list and only eight beds.

“We’re just one organization but we’re going to do everything we can,” said Perry.