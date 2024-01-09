‘She was so happy to be a mother' family of murdered 17-year-old new mom speaks out

A 17-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old high school junior in Southern Dallas Sunday morning is in police custody.

The Dallas Police Department said Monday afternoon they were looking for 17-year-old Trevon Darnell Wright in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Ikea Imari Hood, a mother to a 3-week-old infant girl and a junior at Lancaster High School.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Wright on Monday, police said. He was taken into custody sometime Tuesday by a U.S. Marshals Task Force and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

A bond amount has not yet been set and it's unclear if Wright has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting on the 700 block of Grambling Drive at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday and that when the officers arrived they found a woman injured with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman, later identified as Hood, died from her injury.

Hood’s seven siblings and other family members are rallying around each other, united in grief and shock over the loss of the beautiful and talented young woman.

“Goofy, funny, she always had us laughing,” said sister Jalaya Williams. “Kea was a celebrity! She was everything.”

The 17-year-old was a junior at Lancaster High School where she was a member of the school’s Tigerette Drill Team.

“She wanted to graduate, go to college dance on the collegiate level and she really had that ability and could’ve accomplished that goal,” said dance instructor Quinta Gossett-McVay.

Above all, Hood was a doting new mother. She’d just given birth to a baby girl named Ice’Lynn three weeks ago.

“She was so happy to be a mother to Ice’Lynn, be her mom, go on this journey, figure out their way together,” she said. “Kea wasn’t violent. She wasn’t into violent things, that wasn’t who she was. So, for her to be taken so violently and so early, it’s just unreal to us.”

Dallas Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting or provided any details on how Wright and Hood knew each other. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“She was shot in her home,” said her sister. “She was shot in her home and was taken from her three-week-old daughter.”

Hood’s family says Wright is the baby’s father and Hood’s on-and-off again boyfriend.

Dallas County Jail, NBC 5 News Trevon Wright, booking photo, inset.

Her family does not know what may have led to the shooting, but Williams says she spoke with Wright a few weeks ago and he appeared to be okay.

“We’re dealing with two kids that had a baby and emotions were high,” said Williams. “I can’t say if it had something to do with domestic violence, but I wish I knew.”

Williams says the family is focused on being there for baby Ice’Lynn.

“I had my first night with her last night and it was a very hard night,” she said. “She hasn’t been sleeping. She’s not eating. She misses her mom.”

The Lancaster ISD returned from winter break on Monday, Jan. 8, and said they would provide counseling and grief services for students and staff at the high school.

"Lancaster ISD is deeply saddened about the tragic passing of our student, Ikea Hood. Her death represents a great loss for our district, and we will be providing counseling and grief services for students and staff members impacted by this tragedy," the district said in a statement Sunday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her entire family and the Lancaster High School community."

There will be a balloon release Wednesday afternoon at Lancaster High School in honor of Ikea Hood. Attendees are asked to wear pink and white.

Funeral services are set for Saturday at Eternal Rest Funeral Home.

The family has a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral services and baby essentials.

“We’re all coming together to make sure Ice’Lynn knows this is your mom, she was amazing. She was everything. She loved you. She wanted to be with you.”

For more information on how to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Andrew Knoebel at 469-849-3755 or Andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.