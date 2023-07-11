Shark Week and Red Cross partner to prevent blood shortage, donors needed

The Red Cross is looking for help as blood donations are in a concerning decline.

According to a statement, they've collected 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed in the last two months.

To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July. The American Red Cross, in a statement

In a partnership with Discovery's Shark Week, the two companies are offering incentives for donors who give blood or platelets in the month of July.

July 1-11: All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.

July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark

You can schedule an appointment to donate in the Red Cross Blood Donor app or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS, or by visiting their website. You can also find blood drives near you here.