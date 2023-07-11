American Red Cross

Shark Week and Red Cross partner to prevent blood shortage, donors needed

Over the course of July, the Red Cross is offering incentives to blood and platelet donors

By Sara Hummadi

red-cross-shelter-dallas
NBC 5 News

The Red Cross is looking for help as blood donations are in a concerning decline.

According to a statement, they've collected 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed in the last two months.

To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.

The American Red Cross, in a statement

In a partnership with Discovery's Shark Week, the two companies are offering incentives for donors who give blood or platelets in the month of July.

  • July 1-11: All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.
  • July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.
  • July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark

You can schedule an appointment to donate in the Red Cross Blood Donor app or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS, or by visiting their website. You can also find blood drives near you here.

This article tagged under:

American Red CrossRed CrossDiscoveryshark week
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us