Share Your #SafePlaceSelfie for Severe Weather

The hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie spread across social media Wednesday. The National Weather Service started the initiative by asking people to share a selfie in their severe weather safe places. This is to help raise awareness about severe weather safety. Knowing what to do when a storm hits is key; it can save your life.
NWS offices across the country shared pictures with the hashtag throughout the day, including our local Fort Worth office!
Check out the pictures from the NBC 5 Weather Experts below:
