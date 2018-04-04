Share Your #SafePlaceSelfie for Severe Weather

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

The hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie spread across social media Wednesday. The National Weather Service started the initiative by asking people to share a selfie in their severe weather safe places. This is to help raise awareness about severe weather safety. Knowing what to do when a storm hits is key; it can save your life.



NWS offices across the country shared pictures with the hashtag throughout the day, including our local Fort Worth office!



Check out the pictures from the NBC 5 Weather Experts below:

This is where my family takes shelter in severe weather. It’s a bathroom where the walls do not touch the outside. Show me your #SafePlaceSelfie. #NBCDFWWeather #severeweather pic.twitter.com/Cezmx4h8hD — Rick Mitchell (@RickMitchellWX) April 4, 2018

My interior closet with a flash light, pillows, a blanket and non perishable food is my severe weather safe place. #SafePlaceSelfie Where's your safe place during severe weather? @NBCDFW @NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/eNsmYom6H2 — Keisha Burns (@KeishaBurnsNBC5) April 4, 2018

Odds are very high I'll be at the station when severe weather strikes, but both of my girls know where to go and what to do! Do you?? #SafePlaceSelfie #WeatherAware #SevereWeatherSeason #dfwwx #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/NOr5LV5v8f — Brian James (@BrianJamesNBC5) April 4, 2018

Where is your safe place during severe weather. My family gathers in our downstairs bathroom. It’s close to the center of our house, no windows. Post yours using the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie. Knowing what to do can save your life! @NBCDFW @NWSFortWorth @NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/JkUFEy2YS9 — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) April 4, 2018

