Shaquille O'Neal to Headline Dallas School Fundraising Event

It promises to be one of St. Philip’s School and Community Center’s most successful events yet.

The 22nd Destiny Luncheon is an annual fundraising event that celebrates the school, its students and their continued work in the community. The school has been hailed as a place that demonstrates exceptional work in bridging diverse communities.

Each year, there is a celebrity speaker, and this year, four-time NBA Champion, 15-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA Finals MVP and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal will be the headliner. The conversation will be moderated by former Dallas Mavericks head coach and NBA champion Avery Johnson.

“What the school is doing with these students in terms of helping them define their why and helping them to understand that they have a bright future,” Johnson said. “That they have enough brainpower to not only participate in the athletic arena, but they have the brainpower to be successful in whatever platform they want to participate in.”

Johnson said when asked to moderate the discussion, he had to say yes, knowing what St. Philips does for the future.

“I love the determination in this school, making sure that these kids have a seat at the table,” Johnson said.

He said the school also instills a feeling of community that many of the students take into their adult lives.

“It’s about being others-minded and not being so self-centered. It’s about serving and serving greater mankind. That’s what Dr. Flowers and the leadership at St. Philips are instilling in the kids,” Johnson said.

St. Philip's School and Community Center has been revered as helping to transform South Dallas. St. Philip's provides an exceptional education to children from Pre-K2 to 6th grade. All of St. Philips alumni graduate from high school and 95% attend college, while the graduation rate for the neighborhood high school is only 48%, with 4% going on to college.

Each year, the Community Center serves more than 3,000 of our neighbors - including children, youth, entire families and older adults.

This year’s luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas Landmark Ballroom on Wednesday, Feb. 23.