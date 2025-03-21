SH 121 closed in both directions after fatal crash in Grapevine

SH-121 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash in Grapevine on Friday morning.

According to Grapevine police, the accident occurred at Stone Myers Parkway at approximately 5 a.m.

Police said the driver of a sedan was traveling northbound on SH-121 when the car hit the guardrail and flipped over the wall into the southbound lanes.

The car was then hit by two southbound vehicles, police said.

According to police, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of one of the other cars was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The second driver was not injured.

The highway will remain closed as officers investigate the scene and crews clear away debris, police said.

According to police, drivers should seek an alternate route for their Friday morning commute.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.