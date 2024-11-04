Tornadoes injure 11 in Oklahoma as severe weather threat moves into North Texas

At least 11 people were injured after tornadoes tore through the Oklahoma City area overnight, emergency officials said on Sunday.

In the hours that followed, the DFW area was put on notice for potential severe weather - and the Metroplex is bracing for possible storms tomorrow.

“We’re very fortunate with this storm there’s no fatalities reported at this point,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

A state of emergency was declared for six counties in Oklahoma on Sunday.

State leaders said 100 homes in the Oklahoma City area were damaged by early morning tornadoes.

“Power outages I think were around 30,000 still out of power as of 1 pm today, so working tirelessly to get that back and restored,” said Stitt.

Victims said the storms hit suddenly – tearing apart buildings, bringing down power lines, and leaving neighborhoods in disarray.

“We were lying in bed, and we heard this big noise and it, it sounded like a train was going by and then we heard the thumping and, and crashing against the house,” said one couple whose home was hit by the storm.

Officials are now working to ensure polling places in the six affected counties have power for Tuesday’s Election Day.

“We’re prioritizing, making sure those are all up,” said Stitt. “We’ll advise the public if there’s any issue there with the polling stations and kind of re-route people if we need to.”

Hours later, the threat of severe weather came to North Texas, with four counties on the Texas/Oklahoma state line under a tornado watch until this evening, and a severe thunderstorm watch extending into Wise County and the area west of DFW.

In Denton, officials said a family was displaced after a lightning strike started a fire on their roof.

Tomorrow’s weather outlook from the National Weather Service included the entire Metroplex facing a risk of severe storms.

NBC 5’s weather experts said that the Metroplex is not expected to encounter severe weather during Election Day.