Severe Weather Possible in North Texas Thursday

Severe weather is possible in North Texas Thursday as multiple storm systems move through the area.



NBC 5 meteorologist Grant Johnston said a weakening line of thunderstorms will affect DFW in the morning before falling apart.

Redeveloping thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon, especially from Dallas to the east. Some afternoon storms could be severe with hail and strong winds would be the primary concern.

Quieter weather returns Friday, but it will be quite breezy and a bit cooler. The weekend is still on track for some very nice outdoor weather for Mother's Day.

