A powerful storm system will bring a chance of strong severe thunderstorms to the DFW area early Tuesday morning.

The main concern as storms push into the region is damaging winds. Though some of the stronger storms could also contain large hail. While the tornado risk is low, it's not zero.

The storms will arrive early Tuesday morning, potentially impacting the morning commute. The activity will move quickly into East Texas by Tuesday midday.

Strong winds will develop by Tuesday afternoon. Gusts up and over 40 mph will be possible.

The combination of strong winds and dropping relative humidity will bring an elevated fire danger threat to much of North Texas. Texas A&M Forest Service is expecting extreme fire danger concerns from DFW to the west.

