Storms Leave Behind Hail, Some Damage

By Ray Villeda and Bianca Castro

Severe storms left behind hail damage and areas of brief flooding Wednesday in North Texas.

Standing water and piles of hail stones were spotted near Eagle Mountain Lake, and hail shattered a car's windshield in Springtown.

Patty Adams said it sounded like baseballs were pounding her house and her car outside.

"It was pretty frightening. I was crying. I called my mom and was like, 'Something bad is happening. The house is getting destroyed,'" Adams said.

She feared the damage the hail would leave behind. As soon as she stepped outside, she saw the back window of her car was smashed.

“I backed it into the garage to keep it from getting wet. When my husband gets home we'll tarp it,” she said.

Down the street, the Winnett family ran into their home and took cover.

“I’ve never seen a hail storm like that before in my life. So I put the kids in the bathroom and closed the blinds so it wouldn’t come in on them,” said Melanie Winnett.

Hours after the storm left, hail was still visible in Winnett's yard while a roofing company examined the damage.

The company representative said the roof was destroyed.

“You can't change things that are out of your control. You just learn to deal with them,” said Winnett.

Near Eagle Mountain Lake, residents said they’ve never experienced so much hail in such a short period of time.

Gretchen Hazel said the storm began with light hail, but, out of nowhere, hail of all sizes fell at a tremendous pace.

“It looked like, when we looked out the door, we had a complete snowfall cause everything was snow white. It was all just hail,” said Hazel.

Patches of hail in front yards still had not melted more than four hours after the storm.

NBC 5's team of meteorologists expect Thursday to be windy and very warm, but generally storm-free.

A cold front will arrive Friday morning and temperatures will be cooler for the Easter weekend.

Saturday will be sunny and cool, but a chance of rain returns Easter Sunday.

NBC 5's Frank Heinz contributed to this report.

