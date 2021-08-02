Severe Storms, Summer Vacations and Staffing Shortages Add Up to Messy Monday

Airlines are trying to sort out the mess after severe storms in North Texas forced the delay or cancellation of hundreds of flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Sunday afternoon.

Travelers faced long lines at the airport Monday as they tried to reach their destinations.

Extremely chaotic. Disorganized even the workers are frustrated," said William Correa, who was trying to get home to Los Angeles with his daughters. He captured video of an altercation between a passenger and an American Airlines employee. "This gentleman gets extremely upset and starts threatening to knock out the teeth of the AA employees."

Aviation expert Rick Seaney said the backup at the airport was the result of a perfect of storm of issues.

"This is what happens when you have bad weather," he said. "And you combine that with a crush of sort of end of summer demand and just general resource issues: aircraft, pilots, flight attendants, airport people, TSA folks."

All that added up to hundreds of flights impacted and passengers scrambling to find alternatives.

"I'm pretty much missing work today, pretty much hoping I can get out of Dallas Love tonight," said Alphonso Williams and his wife, who opted to leave DFW and try to catch a flight at Dallas Love Field. "This morning they tried to separate me and my wife -- have my wife go to Philly to get to Atlanta and wanted me to go to Miami to Atlanta.

Seaney advised travelers to multiple contact options available and to sign up for text messages, phone calls and emails.