Severe Storms Move Through North Texas Monday Morning

Strong storms brought heavy rain, high winds and hail through North Texas Monday morning.

The storms ended before 8 a.m. in the Metroplex. Areas east may see storms until 10 a.m., and a Tornado Watch was in effect for several counties until 1 p.m.

Lightning was suspected to have sparked a fire at a home in Parker. The homeowner told NBC DFW his family heard a loud lightning strike before their smoke alarms started beeping.

Everyone made it out safely as firefighters from Allen, Lucas and Parker put out the flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there was a ground stop in effect at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport until nearly 7 a.m. As of 7 a.m., four flights were canceled and 16 more were delayed.

Was confirmed semi on I35/MM15 was blown over by wind (gradview) and minor damages in town of Grandview @NWSFortWorth — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) January 2, 2017

Two flights were canceled and six more were delayed at Dallas Love Field.

A strong cold front will arrive Tuesday so much of the new week will be progressively colder. The threat for any winter precipitation is slim to none.

