Severe cold grips Fort Worth as dayslong winter storm arrives in North Texas

Fort Worth wasn’t seeing any significant winter precipitation as of Sunday night, but some overnight shelters were at capacity due to the severe cold.

Presbyterian Night Shelter told NBC 5 they anticipate increased service demand until midweek.

“We have capacity on a cold weather night for 750 people, and we will definitely be at that number tonight,” said Toby Owen, Presbyterian Night Shelter's CEO.

The shelter was full on Saturday night as well. According to the city of Fort Worth’s winter weather plan, anyone who shows up to PNS asking for a bed will be taken to other shelters with space.

“It’s bitterly cold, and nights like tonight the shelter really keeps people alive,” Owen said.

Across town at Dickies Arena, the rodeo still drew a crowd that had to brave “stock show weather” to make it inside.

“It’s freezing cold, very cold,” said Emily Ayala.

“It’s a tradition for people to come out when it’s cold like this I guess,” said Timothy Woods. “And they like it, they like it.”

People outside the arena told NBC 5 that seeing the stock show was worth the flash freeze – they just had to take a few extra steps to stay safe.

“I got on about three pairs of sweatpants, three hoodies, and it’s still not warm enough,” Woods said.

“Plenty of warm clothes, and hand warmers,” Ayala said.

The city of Fort Worth’s full list of severe weather resources for the next several days can be found here.