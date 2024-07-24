Several stolen cars found at Northwest Dallas residence, police say

Dallas detectives uncovered a northwest Dallas property with several stolen vehicles. People living along the 2100 block of Mail Avenue said they never suspected a thing.

A woman named Destiny told NBC 5 her car was stolen in Dallas. She chose not to share her last name or show her face for fear of the thieves responsible.

When she heard an auto theft bust at a house in Northwest Dallas, she decided to go check it out, thinking she might see her car.

Destiny’s stolen car was not among the vehicles, but what she did see blew her away. Several cars and jet skis were placed on wreckers and towed away from the property.

“I can’t imagine the mentality and the hearts of these people that would do something like that to everyday civilians,” she said. “It was crazy was crazy, like even taking jet skis, it was madness. I’d never seen anything like that ever."

Police arrested 22-year-old Alexander Limon on the property. Limon’s dad, who did not want to be identified, told NBC 5 that his son was a mechanic by trade. His dad said he thought the cars on the property were from customers. He told NBC 5 that Limon had obtained a lawyer.

Destiny said a friend tracked his wife’s stolen car to the house… which helped lead police here.

“Fortunately, she had a live tracker on her car. My tracker got disabled. So, they were able to pinpoint that house via her live tracker, and that’s how we unfolded all this other stuff,” she said.

She’s convinced her car is long gone by now, but she says she’s thankful for the people who led the police here and got answers for others who’ve been through the same thing.

Limon is charged with theft of property and is out on bond. Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing in a statement to NBC 5.

For more information on the Dallas Police Department Auto Theft Unit, visit https://dallaspolice.net/division/autotheft.