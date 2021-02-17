Fort Worth

Pipes Burst, Flood Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

The museum is currently cleaning up the damage to get the building back in order

By Logan McElroy

water in museum
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Broken pipes and sprinklers flooded several parts of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History Wednesday.

The pipes burst as a result of the record-low temperatures Texas has undergone since Sunday night.

"Our Museum experienced this once-in-a-generation event with significant flooding," Chief Public Engagement Officer at the Museum Dr. Doug Roberts said. "The staff in the building jumped into action to stop the water and save equipment from damage, but it is going to take a long time to clean up."

The museum staff is currently trying to see what can be salvaged and the extent of the damage.

There were not any students in the building at the time of the pipe bursts, and there were not any collection items reported damaged.

The staff is currently trying to clean up and restore the museum so educational programs can continue.

Individuals who wish to donate to the museum can do so at buy.fwmuseum.org/donate/contribute2.

