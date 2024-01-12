Several North Texas cities postpone MLK Day parades and events due to weather

Several North Texas cities have announced they are postponing MLK Day parades and some events that were scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15 due to inclement weather.

There is a 40% chance for a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow across all of North Texas from late Sunday into Monday.

Dallas was one of the first cities to announce the postponement of their MLK Day parade on Thursday.

Here are other North Texas cities that have made announcements to move their parades and events to a later date:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

ARLINGTON

Due to forecasted extreme winter weather, Arlington MLK Four-Day Celebration events scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, have been postponed, according to the city.

“Most of these events involve participants, visitors and volunteers to be outside,” explained Lisa Thompson, president of the Arlington Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee, Inc. Board of Directors. “We want to protect people from freezing conditions.”

The events that are postponed include the MLK Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service, Zeb Strong Jr. MLK Day of Service, MLK Day of Service Festival, MLK Youth Extravaganza and a screening of a historical documentary. Thompson says those events will be rescheduled for a later date.

More information from the city of Arlington can be found here.

FORT WORTH

Due to inclement weather, the MLK Jr. Day parade has been postponed to February 19, 2024. More info from Greater Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee Inc. can be found here.

GRAND PRAIRIE

Due to expected inclement weather conditions, the Grand Prairie MLK Parade has been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. More information can be found here.