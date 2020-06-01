Several North Texas Cities Extend Curfews in Response to Protests

In addition to curfews in Dallas and Fort Worth, officials in several other North Texas cities put curfews in place for certain neighborhoods through at least Wednesday.

Highland Park and University Park authorities extended a mandatory curfew for all parts of the cities through Wednesday at 6 a.m. The curfew runs nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In Denton, Mayor Chris Watts issued a curfew for parts of the city, including areas around downtown, the county courthouse, jail and other areas with county buildings from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Denton's curfew runs through Sunday.

Tonight beginning at 6pm there will be a Peaceful Protest in Denton. Please wear a mask and neutral colors to keep everyone safe. The Protest will end at 8:45pm so that everyone can leave before the 9pm curfew hits. #dentonsquareprotest #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/6oVM6ZYTlv — UNT SGA (@UNTSGA) June 1, 2020

In Irving, a curfew applies nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., expiring at Friday 5 a.m. It includes several parts of the city: the Heritage district, the area around Irving Mall, the city's Urban Center and shopping centers along MacArthur Boulevard and Interstate 635.