Several North Texas Cities Extend Curfews in Response to Protests

Highland Park, University Park, Denton and Irving follow lead of Dallas and Fort Worth

By Chris Blake

In addition to curfews in Dallas and Fort Worth, officials in several other North Texas cities put curfews in place for certain neighborhoods through at least Wednesday.

Highland Park and University Park authorities extended a mandatory curfew for all parts of the cities through Wednesday at 6 a.m. The curfew runs nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In Denton, Mayor Chris Watts issued a curfew for parts of the city, including areas around downtown, the county courthouse, jail and other areas with county buildings from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Denton's curfew runs through Sunday.

In Irving, a curfew applies nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., expiring at Friday 5 a.m. It includes several parts of the city: the Heritage district, the area around Irving Mall, the city's Urban Center and shopping centers along MacArthur Boulevard and Interstate 635.

