Several Hurt in Rollover Crash in Southeast Arlington

Three people were hospitalized after a crash Monday morning in Southeast Arlington, authorities say.

The crash was reported at about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sublett Road and Vancil Drive, Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco said.

First responders arrived at the scene to find a sedan rolled over onto its side, Ciesco said. Three people who were inside the car were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Ciesco noted that all three were alert and able to talk to paramedics.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate what may have caused the crash.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.