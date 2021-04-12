Addison

Several Displaced After Fire at Addison Apartment Building

Telemundo 39

Several residents are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Addison Monday night, officials say.

The blaze started just after 5:30 p.m. Monday at Cortland Addison Circle, Addison fire officials said.

Officials said the fire started in an attic and quickly spread, which caused the ceiling to collapse.

All residents escaped safely, officials said. Firefighters even rescued pets, who tried to hide during the chaos, and returned them to their owners.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A city of Addison spokesperson said they were working to find hotels for displaced residents Monday night. The number of people permanently displaced was not yet known.

