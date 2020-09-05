Several Detained After ‘Disturbance' During Dallas Rally, Police Say

Several people were detained after a "disturbance" during a rally in Downtown Dallas late Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the protest at Main Street Garden Park at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police said. From the protest, several people were detained and taken to Dallas Police Headquarters to be questioned.

The rally was organized by conservative activist Brandon Straka, according to a press release.

One of the people detained by police was Dallas activist Dominique Alexander, according to his group the Next Generation Action Network.

Police said they were aware of a video on social media which showed a man with a weapon at the rally. Police said based on video they had seen, it did not appear the man pointed the weapon at anyone.

Police asked anyone with more information about the incident to contact Det. Jerry Hernandez at 469-682-1172.