Several Children Sustain Minor Injuries in School Bus Crash, SUV Driver Hurt

A school bus in Lavon was involved in an accident Thursday morning injuring several children and two others.

The Community ISD school bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle around 6:45 Thursday morning at the State Highway 78 and Lakepointe Blvd intersection, according to the Lavon Police Department.

Six children suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The driver and the passenger of the SUV involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital. The driver was listed in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the school bus is reported to be OK, according to information from the Community ISD.

SH 78 was closed for a little over 2 hours but has since reopened.

The Lavon Police department was assisted by the Lavon Fire Department, Wylie Fire Department, Wylie Police Department, Collin County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Community ISD Police Department, and staff from Community ISD.

Lavon is located in Collin County.