Several boats burned in dock fire on Joe Pool Lake

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a dock on Joe Pool Lake early Saturday morning. According to the Grand Prairie Fire Department, the call came in around 5:53 a.m.

Flames destroyed three boats and one jet ski along the dock. No one was injured.

"Heck of a way to start the Fourth of July weekend, but nobody was injured, so that was the main thing. These boats can be replaced," said Rodney Ellis who lost a boat in the fire.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said it's believed an electrical issue with one of the boats is the blame. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department says all other boats from the damaged dock were relocated to other spots in the marina.