Forecast

Active weather pattern setting up with severe storms possible over the weekend

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

NBC Universal, Inc.

Unsettled weather will return to the region this weekend, with the highest rain and storm chances arriving by Sunday evening.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Storm Prediction Center has the Dallas-Fort Worth area included in a level 3 risk for severe storms.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Damaging winds are the main concern. However, some storms could also contain hail and a quick spin-up tornado will also be possible.

Heavy rain will accompany these storms, which could lead to flooding across parts of the area.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Denton County 11 hours ago

Hickory Creek police say road rage led to shooting Friday afternoon

Duncanville 12 hours ago

Former Duncanville basketball standout, twin sister of Alabama QB, dies

This unsettled pattern will remain in place heading into next week, with daily rain and storm chances.

If you haven't already, make sure you download the NBC DFW app to stay weather aware.

This article tagged under:

Forecast
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us