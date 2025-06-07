Unsettled weather will return to the region this weekend, with the highest rain and storm chances arriving by Sunday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Dallas-Fort Worth area included in a level 3 risk for severe storms.

Damaging winds are the main concern. However, some storms could also contain hail and a quick spin-up tornado will also be possible.

Heavy rain will accompany these storms, which could lead to flooding across parts of the area.

This unsettled pattern will remain in place heading into next week, with daily rain and storm chances.

