Seven Workers Injured in Natural Gas Explosion Near Houston

Officials in Texas say seven people have been injured in a natural gas explosion near Houston

By Associated Press

Seven people were injured in a natural gas explosion near Houston, including one person who was flown to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Workers for Comcast struck a gas line while working in Klein on Friday, news outlets reported. CenterPoint Energy crews arrived to fix line and ended up striking a larger, 6-inch gas line that sparked the explosion.

All seven people injured were CenterPoint workers, Klein Fire District Chief Shane Dawson said. One of the injured workers was flown to a hospital. That person's condition wasn't immediately released.

People living close by were evacuated from homes, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said. One house sustained some damage to its exterior and fence.

The fire from the explosion burned a power line and a power pole fell over.

