Seven racehorses killed in Kaufman County barn fire

A barn fire killed seven racehorses in Kaufman County. The fire marshall says the fire happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters from several agencies responded to the barn along Sheila Circle west of Kaufman. The heavy and thick smoke could be seen for miles.

The Kaufman Fire Marshall says the fire is believed to have started because of welding being done on the building that ignited spray foam insulation inside the barn.

The fire marshall says the loss is estimated at $1,000,000 and there was no insurance on the property.

"From a prevention perspective, this incident illustrates the importance of pulling permits for hot work and proper interior wall/ceiling finishes that are less likely to allow the spread of fire," the fire marshall said in a statement.

Fire officials urge extreme caution with anything that can generate heat or sparks because of the high fire danger and burn bans in place.