Settlement for unapproved Dallas gas drilling leases rises to $55M on Wednesday's agenda

A recommended settlement for a refund never granted for payment on gas well drilling leases that were never approved has risen to $55 million on the Dallas City Council Agenda Wednesday.

A firm called Trinity East initially paid the City of Dallas $19 million in 2007 for the right to drill for natural gas on city park land.

The Dallas City Council voted against Trinity East leases in 2013 and also approved some the state’s toughest gas drilling distance restrictions that year.

The Dallas regulations call for 1,500 feet from homes and businesses.

Jim Schermbeck with the environmental group Downwinders at Risk was involved in the fight against gas wells and for the strong rules.

“It doesn’t outright ban it, but it makes it so prohibitive and so costly to do it because you have to take protective measures in order to protect the neighborhoods, that no drilling actually took place,” Schermbeck said.

Retired journalist Jim Schutze was with the Dallas Observer at that time.

“You’ve got to give the money back and it is remarkable that it has taken this long,” Schutze said.

He broke the story of secret letter from a city official to Trinity East expressing confidence that opposition to gas wells could be overcome. But that’s not what happened.

“It was given to me by a source and we published it in the Dallas Observer.” Schutze said. “And then saying, ‘We’re not giving you your money back,’ just struck everyone as a scam. Of course, you have to give the money back. And it was a lot of money.”

Schermbeck said the city made a good decision about gas well regulation and fighting the Trinity East case has only cost taxpayers more money all these years.

“City officials went behind everybody’s back and made this secret deal, got caught and now they’re having to pay the penalty,” Schermbeck said.

Ever since Trinity East sued the City of Dallas in 2014, City Council discussion of the issue has only occurred in closed door executive sessions with city lawyers.

A 2020 trial in the case ended in a $44 million judgement against the city.

The city has paid outside lawyers will over $1 million to fight Trinity East.

The settlement that has risen to $55 million on Wednesday’s agenda will keep rising if it is not paid.

The agenda calls for using borrowed bond money to pay the settlement.