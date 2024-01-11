Servolution Network collecting sleeping bags and coats for people in need in rural areas

A community service organization that serves parts of Parker and Tarrant counties is working to find more community partners and donations to help keep people warm. Among many other types of support, Servolution Network helps repair homes for people in need. The Azle-based group says this week, it's partner, Hart HVAC helped a veteran who needed his heat repaired after a tree came down during windy weather. The executive director says someone else donated an RV to a couple that has been living in their car for a year. Executive Director Jason Malewiski says a few years ago people might have assumed there were no homeless people there, but now, it's clear that are people who are unsheltered in their community. He says they need a permanent shelter.

"Typically when somebody's homeless, they're more than likely either on the street or living in their car. So, it's kind of a real different scenario out here. So it's practically, I don't want to over-dramatize this, but it's life or death because there's just not a place for them to go" Malewiski said.

Servolution put out a request for service providers on its Facebook page this week. Malewiski says they are making a list of providers to help with heating, plumbing and other repair issues. He says many people in the community live in RVs and manufactured homes and there is a great need for more service crews who can work on those homes.



As North Texas braces for a stretch of arctic cold weather, Servolution is also collecting donations for sleeping bags and gear for homeless people in their red homeless donation bins. Those donations can be dropped off at the Dream Center at 11698 S. FM 730 Azle, TX 76020.

People can also take food donations to blessing boxes positioned across the area. Learn more about their efforts and where to take donations here.