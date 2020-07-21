Service Changes, Masks Required on Denton County Transportation Authority Vehicles

Masks or face coverings are now required on all Denton County Transportation Authority buses and trains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DCTA is partnering with local and regional partners and recommending riders and employees alike follow the face-covering requirement to help fight the spread of illnesses like coronavirus.

In order to properly use face coverings, they should cover both the mouth and nose.

DTCA officials said they are working to provide essential and safe mobility service to customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DCTA, the Downtown Denton Transit Center was fully closed to the public last month.

Customer service is still available to assist passengers with questions by phone at 940-243-0077.

Along with the previous service reductions that were implemented in late March, DCTA also temporarily suspend Denton Connect Routes 5 and 8. Changes to other services went into effect May 11.

For a comprehensive list of service updates and reductions, visit RideDCTA.net.