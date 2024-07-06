Serial peeping tom attacks off-duty officer during arrest in Irving, police say

A man who was charged several years ago for filming under women's clothes was arrested earlier this week after he assaulted an officer who was trying to detain him for taking photos under women's dresses at a store in Irving, authorities said.

According to the Irving Police Department, officers were called to the 4100 block of W. Airport Freeway around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1, to assist another officer.

Upon arrival, Irving Police officers learned that loss prevention employees told an off-duty Ore City Police officer wearing his uniform at the store that a man was taking pictures underneath women's dresses.

Authorities said the officer then approached the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Keevis Holland, and tried to detain him in handcuffs for suspicion of invasive visual recording. While being handcuffed, Holland allegedly turned and struck the officer's face multiple times with his fists and the loose handcuffs.

Each time Holland hit the officer, the handcuffs caused lacerations to the top of the officer's head, police said. As a result of being attacked, the officer fell to the ground and dropped his Taser.

Irving Police said Holland then grabbed the Taser and aimed it at the hurt officer, which "placed him in fear of serious bodily injury or death due to the potential of the defendant incapacitating him with the Taser and taking his firearm."

Holland reportedly ran away from the officer, who chased him out of the store and into the parking lot, where Holland was seen getting in a gray Dodge Ram truck.

The police department said it learned the truck was registered to Holland after they ran the license plate number. His Texas driver's license photo positively identified him as the suspect.

Holland was arrested on Tuesday, July 2, and booked at the Dallas Suzanne Lee Kays Detention Facility. He is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated assault by a public servant, assault causing bodily injuries, evading arrest with a vehicle, and taking a weapon from an officer. His bond was set at $152,000.

In April 2017, Holland was arrested by Dallas Police officers for using his phone to shoot video under a Walmart customer’s skirt. At the time, a security officer told police they caught Holland on surveillance video following a woman around the store with his cell phone under her skirt.

Court records show Holland reportedly followed another woman in March 2017 at the same Walmart and filmed a video under her skirt as well.

Irving Police did not reveal any details on the officer's condition following the assault.