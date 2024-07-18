North Texas

Serial bank robber dubbed ‘Derby Desperado' wanted by FBI for North Texas heists

The smooth criminal used a demand note to rob banks in Garland and Dallas

By De'Anthony Taylor

FBI Dallas

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a suave suspect wanted for two bank robberies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The first robbery occurred on Wednesday, July 3, at Texans Credit Union in the 7200 block of Telecom Parkway in Garland, according to the FBI.

Authorities stated that the robber, nicknamed "Derby Desperado" for their stylish appearance, walked into the credit union at 1:30 p.m.

The individual sported a sleek dark-colored suit, a crisp white shirt, a dark tie with light-colored stripes, polished brown shoes, a stylish light fedora-style hat with a dark band, a white KN95 (COVID) or surgical mask, and bright blue surgical gloves.

FBI Dallas

The suspect reportedly talked loudly on a cell phone and approached the counter before sliding a robbery demand note to the bank teller. After getting a known amount of money, Derby Desperado left the bank and fled the scene in a dark SUV.

On Friday, July 12, around 1:45 p.m., the lavish bandit struck again by robbing the Capital One Bank in the 2900 block of Forest Lane in Dallas. During this robbery, the suspect wore a dark-colored suit, a dark shirt, and a light or yellow necktie and handed a demand note to the teller. According to the FBI, this incident was similar to what happened on July 3.

Anyone with information about the robberies is urged to contact FBI Dallas at 972-559-5000 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

